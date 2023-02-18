Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 348,031 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group comprises about 3.2% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.78% of Brixmor Property Group worth $43,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BRX shares. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.