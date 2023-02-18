Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 385,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,000. SL Green Realty accounts for approximately 1.2% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

