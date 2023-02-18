Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,105 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for 5.6% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Equity Residential worth $75,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 121.36%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

