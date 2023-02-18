Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Has $28.15 Million Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423,805 shares during the quarter. Life Storage comprises about 2.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Life Storage worth $28,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of LSI stock opened at $123.11 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average is $112.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

