Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Invests $9.28 Million in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 244,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Cruises at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,095,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.54.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.
