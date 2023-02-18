Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Invests $9.28 Million in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 244,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Cruises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,095,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

