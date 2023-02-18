Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,527 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.46.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $461.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $470.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

