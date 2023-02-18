Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,869 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up 4.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $58,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SUI opened at $158.05 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average of $146.50.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

