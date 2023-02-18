Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.28% of Waters worth $44,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Waters by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikehau Investment Management bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $18,313,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT opened at $328.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.38 and a 200-day moving average of $318.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.56.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

