Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.57 million-$704.38 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.86 million. Waters also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.55-$12.75 EPS.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $328.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.56.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $215,981,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.