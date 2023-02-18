WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $195.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s FY2023 earnings at $17.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.69 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WESCO International from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of WCC opened at $168.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average is $132.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $172.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WESCO International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

