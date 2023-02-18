West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-7.40 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.9 %

WST opened at $313.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $424.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

