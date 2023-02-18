West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-7.40 EPS.
West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.9 %
WST opened at $313.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $424.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.
West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.
Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.
West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.