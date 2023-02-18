Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 36.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:WIW opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $12.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.