Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 36.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:WIW opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIW. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 20,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

