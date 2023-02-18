Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

WEF opened at C$1.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.10 million and a PE ratio of 3.71. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$1.03 and a 1 year high of C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

