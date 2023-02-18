Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.31

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.31 and traded as high as C$1.33. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 222,851 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.10 million and a P/E ratio of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.24%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

