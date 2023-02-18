WhiteBIT Token Price Hits $3.99 (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $246.28 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00016184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteBIT Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00422641 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,885.95 or 0.27996494 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token launched on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteBIT Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteBIT Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.