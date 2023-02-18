WINkLink Price Hits $0.0001 (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market cap of $96.53 million and $11.95 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00425481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,937.74 or 0.28184655 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00010027 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $15,994,948.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars.

