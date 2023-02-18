WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Trading Down 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 6.78% of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

