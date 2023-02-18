World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,052,000 after purchasing an additional 146,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in World Fuel Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in World Fuel Services by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after acquiring an additional 538,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in World Fuel Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

