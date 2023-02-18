Wrapped Velas (WVLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,120.38

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $59.40 million and $10,120.38 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas launched on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02592479 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $12,328.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

