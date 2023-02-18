Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% per year over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 235.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 932.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 216,248 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

