Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.68

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.68 and traded as low as C$2.29. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 118,127 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YGR has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Yangarra Resources Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.54.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

