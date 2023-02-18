YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.56.
YETI Stock Performance
NYSE:YETI opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $65.46.
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
