YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.56.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

YETI Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of YETI by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of YETI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of YETI by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.