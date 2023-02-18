Zacks Research Comments on Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Boyd Gaming’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,733,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,555,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 751,270 shares of company stock valued at $47,166,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

