Zcash Price Tops $46.86 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Zcash has a total market cap of $765.10 million and $82.13 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.86 or 0.00190784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00071128 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00057622 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

