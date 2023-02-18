Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70 to $4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -4% to -1% yr/yr or $1.375 billion to $1.418 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $319.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $380.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $10.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,425. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $440.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.86 and its 200-day moving average is $284.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,922,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,989,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 245,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,821,000 after buying an additional 140,624 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

