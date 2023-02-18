Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 3,406 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $157,902.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81.
- On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00.
Zillow Group Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $45.89 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 13.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
