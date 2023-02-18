Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Sells $727,969.08 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,540.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,406 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $157,902.16.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81.

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00.

Zillow Group stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,478,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,911. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on Z. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

