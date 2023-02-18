Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,777 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,777 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $83,447.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZG opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $62.72.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.