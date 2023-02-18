Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZS. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.50.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average of $141.74. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $265.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $59,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after buying an additional 421,019 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,566,000 after buying an additional 399,000 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

