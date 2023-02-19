124,138 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.87 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

