1,404 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

