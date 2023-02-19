1,551 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $188.64 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

