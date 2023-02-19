15,788 Shares in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Acquired by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Vigil Neuroscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

