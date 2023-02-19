1,636 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,636 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of URI opened at $461.25 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $470.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.07.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 4.97%.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.46.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

