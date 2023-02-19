3,377 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $214.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.71 and a 200 day moving average of $221.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

