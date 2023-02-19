423,000 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 423,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

