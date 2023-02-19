4,461 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $112.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

