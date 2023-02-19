49,754 Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTES. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 221.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

GTES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE GTES opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

