5,123 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $266.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $217.92 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.