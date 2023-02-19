57,984 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EQT by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $34,638,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE EQT opened at $31.25 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
