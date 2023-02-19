750 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Acquired by united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 0.1% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $292.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.53. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $627.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

