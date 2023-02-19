ABCMETA (META) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $9.65 million and $273.29 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00009751 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $332.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

