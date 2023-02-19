Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $526,443.19 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000284 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005127 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000974 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

