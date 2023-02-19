Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Cut by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI opened at $77.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.