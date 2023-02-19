ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Trading Up 1.2 %

ACVA opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,343,796 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,674. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.