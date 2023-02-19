Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.43.

AEIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

