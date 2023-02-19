AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 17th

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

AdvanSix has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,046.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AdvanSix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

