Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,370,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,607 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,490,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after acquiring an additional 536,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

