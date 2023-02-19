Agora (API) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, February 20th.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 66.17%. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agora Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Agora stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. Agora has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Agora by 147.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 40.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

