Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Increased to $77.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADC. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

In other news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

